FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBS "rogue trader" did not act alone, lawyer says
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 27, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

UBS "rogue trader" did not act alone, lawyer says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - A defence lawyer for accused UBS “rogue trader” Kweku Adoboli told a London court on Thursday that far from acting alone, the ex-trader had learnt his behaviour from UBS colleagues.

Adoboli, 32, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2011. He is now on trial for fraud and false accounting that cost the Swiss bank $2.3 billion. He has pleaded not guilty.

His lawyer Charles Sherrard told Southwark Crown Court that Adoboli’s three colleagues on the Exchange Traded Funds desk had actively taken part in some of the fraudulent behaviour he is accused of.

He said they had later “stabbed him in the back and left him to bleed on the prison floor” after he ran into trouble.

Sherrard said Adoboli had learnt some of his ways, such as the use of an illicit “umbrella” account to disguise his true trading position, from others in UBS and that there had been, and perhaps still were, other “secret books” within the Swiss bank’s trading accounts.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.