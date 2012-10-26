FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2012

Two counts added to clarify UBS "rogue trader" indictment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Accused UBS rogue trader Kweku Adoboli pleaded not guilty on Friday to two new counts of false accounting that were added to the indictment six weeks into his trial.

The two new counts were added to help clarify the case for the jury. There are now six counts in total, two of fraud and four of false accounting.

The addition of the two false accounting counts, which comes after the prosecution finished putting its case on Thursday, does not add any new allegations in addition to those already made against Adoboli.

The judge told the jury that he would explain to them in his summing up at the end of the case the reason why the two counts were added, and in the meantime they should take it from him that it was for sensible reasons.

The trial continues.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
