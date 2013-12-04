FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS hires Meltem Cagan as Turkey country head
December 4, 2013 / 10:40 AM / 4 years ago

UBS hires Meltem Cagan as Turkey country head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 4 (Reuters) - UBS said on Wednesday it has hired Meltem Cagan as its country head for Turkey, who will be responsible for setting the bank’s strategy for the country and heading its initiative to win ultra-rich clients.

Cagan, who took up the role on Nov. 1, reports to Luca Pedrotti, the region head for Turkey, Israel, Greece and Africa, UBS said in an emailed statement.

Prior to joining UBS, Cagan was head of wealth management for Turkey at Morgan Stanley. She previously worked as country head for Turkey at Citibank private bank. (Reporting by Caroline Copley, Editing by Louise Heavens)

