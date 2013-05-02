FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS taps Deutsche Bank financial services banker
May 2, 2013

UBS taps Deutsche Bank financial services banker

Jessica Toonkel

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - UBS has tapped a former Deutsche Bank investment banker to join its financial institutions group in the Americas, according to a memo seen by Reuters that was sent to UBS employees on Wednesday.

Jim Voorheis, a 23-year investment banking veteran who was most recently a managing director at Deutsche Bank, will start his new position heading up specialty finance investment banking in July, according to the memo from Steve Cummings, head of corporate client solutions in the Americas for UBS and Greg Kennedy, head of UBS’s financial institutions group in the Americas.

Halle Bennett, who previously oversaw specialty finance, left UBS in April.

Before working at Deutsche, Voorheis was a managing director at Citigroup, according to the memo.

