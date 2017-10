ZURICH, May 3 (Reuters) - Shareholders of UBS backed the Swiss bank’s compensation report by a margin of 60 percent to 37 percent in a consultative ballot at Thursday’s annual general meeting.

UBS is one of several banks to face the anger of its shareholders over executive pay, following recent protests at Credit Suisse and Barclays. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)