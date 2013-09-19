Senior UBS dealmaker to leave Swiss bank

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Simon Warshaw, a senior dealmaker at UBS who led the team advising Vodafone on a recent $130 billion deal, is leaving the Swiss bank after 27 years there.

Warshaw, seen by many internally as one of the pillars of the Swiss bank’s famed advisory business that UBS inherited with SG Warburg - an investment bank it bought in 1995 - worked on some of the largest transactions in the media sector.

Warshaw has decided to leave UBS to embark on “a new chapter in his career”, according to an internal memo sent by Andrea Orcel, the head of UBS’s investment bank, the contents of which were confirmed by the bank.

Simon Warshaw declined to comment when reached by telephone.

Warshaw joined UBS in 1986 as a graduate trainee and has since held a variety of roles, including head of its global media group and head of investment banking in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

He was a longstanding adviser to Vodafone, which this month sealed the world’s third largest transaction with its exit from a U.S. wireless joint venture with Verizon, and most recently moved into a role working on initiatives to develop corporate client solutions following the arrival of Orcel in July 2012.

Poached from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Orcel, a famed dealmaker himself, made his mark on the investment bank with a series of hires despite a big shake up in the business, including a withdrawal from fixed income activities and cutting 10,000 staff.

Orcel’s memo said Warshaw will maintain a close relationship with UBS and continue to work with it on a number of key clients and projects.

Named in 2009 as 46 in the MediaGuardian 100, a list of powerful figures in the media industry, Warshaw also worked on Vodafone’s $19 billion acquisition of Hutchinson Essar and advised Reuters on its $17.2 billion acquisition by Thomson.