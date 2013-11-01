FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-UBS hires seven advisers from BofA Merrill Lynch
November 1, 2013 / 8:26 PM / 4 years ago

ON THE MOVE-UBS hires seven advisers from BofA Merrill Lynch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - UBS AG’s Wealth Management Americas unit said Friday that it had hired three financial adviser teams and one individual adviser from Bank of America Merrill Lynch for two of its California offices.

The seven advisers UBS hired managed a total of $1.8 billion in client assets. Advisers James Axelson and Barry Porter, who managed $550 million at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, joined UBS’s Newport Beach office and report to Ron Meraz.

Christopher Gaal and Jeffrey Hamilton, who managed $575 million at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, also joined the Newport Beach office and report to Meraz.

James Chiate and Anthony Guinane, who managed $500 million at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, also joined the Newport Beach office and report to Michael Goldfader.

David Mandel, who managed $175 million at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, joined UBS’s Encino office and reports to Robert East.

UBS declined to comment on the advisers’ annual revenue production while at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

All of the advisers joined UBS on Oct. 29, the company said. A Bank of America Merrill Lynch spokeswoman declined to comment on the moves.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
