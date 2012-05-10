UBS and shareholders working on "fairer" pay -Weber

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Newly-annointed UBS Chairman Axel Weber said on Thursday he had kicked off a dialogue with shareholders upset at pay levels at the Swiss bank to align remuneration with returns in a way they would see as fair.

More than one third of UBS’s shareholders last week rejected the bank’s pay plans, including a 4 million Swiss franc ($4.31 million) signing-on fee for Weber.

“I’ve started from day one an outreach process with shareholders and our employees,” Weber told an Economist conference in London, adding that this was to reach a model that would balance stakes for UBS workers and owners in a fairer way.

Weber, who stepped down as head of the Bundesbank last year and has just taken up the reins at the Swiss bank, warned that banks faced challenges in raising capital on markets and the only real option they had was to sell off assets.

“Deleveraging will likely be the only meaningful option available,” Weber said, adding that UBS’s own capital raising plans were progressing well.

Weber, a hawk when at the European Central Bank, warned that fiscal expansion policies were a “poisoned challice”.

“It’s a recipe for disaster than for a solution” Weber said.

He said the underlying debt problems in the euro zone have still not been addressed, adding he does not see Greece leaving the euro zone.

Weber said the Spain economy and its banking sector carried a very high contagion risk for Italy and the rest of the euro zone, and that Germany’s banking sector was not immune either. (Reporting by Huw Jones and Sarah White)