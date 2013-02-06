FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
February 6, 2013 / 8:10 PM / 5 years ago

Former Bank of America managing director joins UBS -memo

Olivia Oran

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Former Bank of America Corp managing director Johnny Williams is joining UBS AG as vice chairman for the Americas, according to a memo obtained by Reuters.

Williams, who will be based in San Francisco, will work closely with Chairman for the Investment Bank in the Americas Steve Cummings to bolster the bank’s efforts on the West Coast.

Williams will report to Brian Hull, head of the bank’s strategic clients and partnerships unit.

A UBS spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

Williams most recently served as co-head of the technology equity capital markets group at Bank of America.

