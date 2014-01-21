FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-UBS hires 6 advisers from Morgan Stanley
January 21, 2014 / 9:07 PM / 4 years ago

ON THE MOVE-UBS hires 6 advisers from Morgan Stanley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - UBS AG’s Wealth Management Americas unit said it has hired a team of six financial advisers from Morgan Stanley.

Adam Thomas, Mike Hennessy, Araya Mesfin, Brandon Brown, Jansen Bailey and Julie Bailey joined the company’s Atlanta, Georgia office last week, UBS said on Tuesday.

The advisers managed about $500 million in assets at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, the wealth management business of Morgan Stanley.

Both Thomas and Hennessy have been with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney since 2009, according to a regulatory filing.

