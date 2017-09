March 9 (Reuters) - UBS said Karen Chen has taken the role of president at UBS (China) Limited and will be nominated as executive director in addition to her role as head of wealth management.

Karen joined UBS (China) Limited in 2014 from Commonwealth Bank of Australia where she was CEO for China. She has also held senior positions across various functions at Standard Chartered Bank. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)