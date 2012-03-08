ON THE MOVE: UBS hires from Merrill Lynch, RBC Wealth

March 8 (Reuters) - UBS Wealth Management Americas, the U.S. brokerage division of Swiss bank UBS AG , has hired two veteran Merrill Lynch advisers and one RBC Wealth adviser, bolstering its broker base in Michigan and California.

Advisers James “Brad” Cross and Brad Vannelli joined UBS in Troy, Michigan, on Friday from Merrill’s Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, office, a recruiter with knowledge of the moves said. Cross, a 23-year industry veteran, had been with Merrill for more than two decades. Vannelli had been with Merrill, now owned by Bank of America Corp, for about 13 years.

The two are joined by client service associate Rosie O‘Grady in UBS’s Troy office, where Michael Gatewood is branch manager.

In California, UBS hired adviser Larry Schnaid from RBC Wealth, the brokerage division of the Royal Bank of Canada . Schnaid, who has worked as an adviser for roughly a decade, joined UBS’s Century City, California, office.

UBS confirmed the new hires but said the firm is not releasing the number of client assets managed by these advisers or their individual annual revenue production.

UBS’ Americas wealth management group is the fourth-largest U.S. brokerage by client assets, with about $724 billion in assets managed. The firm had just under 7,000 advisers at the end of December.

The firm has now hired at least 36 advisers managing more than $4 billion in client assets at their previous firms since the start of the new year, based on moves tracked by Reuters. Of those new hires, more than half came from Merrill.