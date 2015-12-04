FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS to buy back 16 bln Swiss francs of debt
#Financials
December 4, 2015 / 6:20 AM / in 2 years

UBS to buy back 16 bln Swiss francs of debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 4 (Reuters) - UBS is buying back senior and subordinated debt worth roughly 16 billion Swiss francs ($16.13 billion) in a tender offer due to end on Dec. 15, the Swiss bank said on Friday.

The bank will make cash tender offers to purchase 17 issues of its senior and subordinated debt and covered bonds, with the specific series of securities covered by each offer to be specified in the formal offer announcements on Friday.

“We expect to record an expense in the fourth quarter of 2015 related to this transaction, which will be recognized as negative other income in Group Asset and Liability Management,” UBS said in its release.

$1 = 0.9919 Swiss francs Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
