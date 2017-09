Jan 23 (Reuters) - UBS Investment Bank appointed Dan Waldman head of foreign exchange G10 strategy team, effective Jan. 26.

Waldman was most recently the chief economist and global macro strategist in Royal Bank of Canada’s global arbitrage and trading division, UBS Investment Bank said.

He will report to Stephane Deo, the global head of macro strategy at the bank. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan)