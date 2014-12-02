FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-UBS Investment Bank names head of global equity derivatives
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 2, 2014 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-UBS Investment Bank names head of global equity derivatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - UBS Investment Bank appointed Shane Edwards as head of its global equity derivatives business.

Edwards joined UBS in 2012 and has been a member of the global equity derivatives executive committee.

Prior to UBS, Edwards worked as the global head of equity structuring at Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC.

He has previously held sales, strategy and trading roles at RBS, Deutsche Bank AG and Macquarie Bank Ltd .

He will report to co-heads of global equities, Roger Naylor and Robert Karofsky. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.