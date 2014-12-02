MOVES-UBS Investment Bank names head of global equity derivatives

Dec 2 (Reuters) - UBS Investment Bank appointed Shane Edwards as head of its global equity derivatives business.

Edwards joined UBS in 2012 and has been a member of the global equity derivatives executive committee.

Prior to UBS, Edwards worked as the global head of equity structuring at Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC.

He has previously held sales, strategy and trading roles at RBS, Deutsche Bank AG and Macquarie Bank Ltd .

He will report to co-heads of global equities, Roger Naylor and Robert Karofsky. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)