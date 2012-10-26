FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Firms circle United Biscuits break-up deal -sources
October 26, 2012

Firms circle United Biscuits break-up deal -sources

Simon Meads, Isabell Witt

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Three private equity houses and Germany’s Intersnack are hoping to feast on the savoury snacks arm of Britain’s United Biscuits, a deal that could be worth more than 500 million pounds ($807 million), three people familiar with the situation said.

Lion Capital, CapVest and Pamplona Capital -- backed by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman -- are all in the running to buy the maker of Hula Hoops and KP Nuts, as is the German maker of Vico chips and Penn State pretzels, the people said.

Blackstone, PAI, Pamplona, Lion Capital and Intersnack declined to comment. Capvest was not available for comment.

