#Market News
June 5, 2013 / 5:15 PM / in 4 years

ON THE MOVE-UBS Wealth adds adviser with $475 mln assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - UBS AG’s Wealth Management Americas said on Wednesday it hired a veteran adviser from Louisville, Kentucky-based brokerage Hilliard Lyons who managed $475 million in client assets at the firm.

Adviser Stephen Fish, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, moved to UBS on Thursday. Fish, who has worked in the advising industry for more than two decades, had annual revenue production of $3.4 million last year. He was named to Barron’s 2013 list of top advisers and ranked 14th in Ohio.

Hilliard Lyons declined to comment on Fish’s departure.

UBS Wealth Management Americas is the U.S. brokerage owned by the Swiss bank UBS AG. The firm is the fourth-largest brokerage in the United States, following Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, Bank of America Corp’s Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo Advisors.

Reuters tracks the moves of individual advisers or teams that manage around $100 million or more in client assets, which typically translates to around $1 million or more in annual revenue production.

