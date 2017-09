Sept 3 (Reuters) - UBS Wealth Management Americas said it hired financial adviser James Lipari from Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch unit.

Lipari joins the UBS Group AG unit’s Kansas City Plaza office and brings with him a team including senior wealth strategy associate Margaret Prescotte and client service associate Kay Buel.

Lipari managed about $1.3 million in assets at Merrill Lynch. (Reporting by Krishna Chaithanya in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)