September 10, 2015 / 10:00 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Sofia Sool, Abdallah Najia join UBS Wealth Management's London team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - UBS Wealth Management, a unit of UBS Group AG, appointed Sofia Sool head of wealth management for central and eastern Europe in its London global emerging markets team.

Sool was previously co-head of corporate client solutions, Russia and Commonwealth of Independent States, at UBS Investment Bank in Moscow.

UBS also named Abdallah Najia head of Middle East and North Africa, based in London. Najia has been transferred from the company’s Dubai office. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengluru)

