Sept 30 (Reuters) - Ububele Holdings Ltd

* Meeting to consider rescue plan to be held on 10 October 2014

* Purpose of meeting will be to consider and, if deemed fit, to pass Ububele’s proposed business rescue plan

* Meetings to consider business rescue plans of Ububele subsidiaries will be held on 9 and 10 October 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: