BRUSSELS, March 21 (Reuters) - U C B SA : * UCB returns global rights to Tozadenant to Biotie * Portfolio decision by UCB in light of its pipeline priorities biotie will continue to develop Tozadenant in parkinson’s disease * Tozadenant is scheduled to start the phase 3 development program in 2015. * Decision does not impact ucb’s financial guidance for 2014 * Decision will lead to non-recurring, one-time write-off of UCB’s intangible assets,other related programs,costs of about EUR 40 million