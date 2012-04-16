UCB gets positive Cimzia result for spine condition

BRUSSELS, April 16 (Reuters) - Belgium’s UCB said it has obtained positive results from a large-scale trial of its arthritis drug Cimzia in spine condition axial spondyloarthritis, as it works to ramp up sales of the drug to help replace its former blockbuster Keppra.

After 12 weeks the data showed that the drug was more effective than a placebo at helping improve the condition of people with the disease, the company said on Monday, adding it was now conducting a full analysis of the efficacy and safety of the drug. (Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)