UCB says gets EU clearance for Cimzia in psoriatic arthritis
October 25, 2013 / 1:50 PM / 4 years ago

UCB says gets EU clearance for Cimzia in psoriatic arthritis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Belgian pharmaceutical group UCB said on Friday that European regulators have recommended approval of its Cimzia drug for treating psoriatic arthritis in adults.

UCB said that the condition affected an estimated 24 out of 10,000 people, usually between the ages of 30 and 50, and up to 30 percent of psoriasis patients.

The news follows the approval by the European Medicine Agency’s Committee for Medical Products for Human Use (CHMP) for Cimzia to treat adults with severe active axial spondyloarthritis. The drug is also used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and bowel disorder Crohn’s disease. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Charlie Dunmore)

