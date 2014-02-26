FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UCB guides for 2014 growth below market expectations
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 26, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

UCB guides for 2014 growth below market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Belgian pharmaceutical company UCB on Wednesday said that core profit should rise by as much as 12 percent in 2014, a figure which remained below market expectations.

UCB, which makes epilepsy drugs and treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, said it expected 2014 core profit to be between 740 and 770 million euros ($1.02 - $1.06 bln), below the 808 million forecast by a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

In 2013, core profit rose 9 percent to 689 million euros ($946.23 million), just below the 693 million expected in a Reuters poll of 12 analysts.

The result was within the range of its recurring core profit guidance of between 680 to 710 million euros.

The group proposed a dividend of 1.04 euros per share, a slight increase from the 1.02 euros paid out last year. ($1 = 0.7282 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Foo Yun Chee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.