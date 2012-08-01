FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UCB H1 profit misses consensus on R&D, launch costs
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 1, 2012 / 5:30 AM / in 5 years

UCB H1 profit misses consensus on R&D, launch costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Belgian drugmaker UCB’s profit fell by more than expected in the first half of the year due to the cost of launching its newer drugs and increased research and development expenses.

The company, which specialises in diseases of the immune and central nervous systems, said first half recurring core profit fell by 22 percent to 347 million euros, as marketing expenses for a newer drug rose 9 percent and R&D costs increased 24 percent.

That is a steeper decline than the 11 percent fall expected on average by nine banks and brokerages polled by Reuters.

It increased slightly its sales outlook for the year as its former epilepsy blockbuster Keppra, which is now facing generic competition, sold well in Japan, but it repeated its expectation for profits to fall from last year. (Reporting By Ben Deighton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.