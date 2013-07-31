FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UCB H1 core profit below expectation on sluggish Vimpat sales
July 31, 2013 / 5:13 AM / 4 years ago

UCB H1 core profit below expectation on sluggish Vimpat sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 31 (Reuters) - Belgian pharmaceutical group UCB reported first half core profit below expectations due to lower-than-expected sales of epilepsy drug Vimpat and higher research expenses.

Recurring core profit for the first half of 2013 fell 12 percent to 319 million euros ($422.71 million) just below the 325 million euros expected in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

UCB repeated its expectations for 2013 revenues of about 3.4 billion euros and a recurring core profit between 680 to 710 million euros. ($1 = 0.7547 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

