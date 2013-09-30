FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA clears UCB's Cimzia for psoriatic arthritis treatment
September 30, 2013 / 5:15 AM / 4 years ago

FDA clears UCB's Cimzia for psoriatic arthritis treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators have cleared UCB’s Cimzia for the treatments of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis, the Belgian group said on Monday.

Psoriatic arthritis is an inflammatory disease that affects joints and tendons, and usually occurs in combination with psoriasis.

In the United States, Cimzia is already approved for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis and for reducing the signs and symptoms of Crohn’s disease, UCB said. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

