UCB sees 2012 European Keppra sales down 50 pct

BRUSSELS, March 2 (Reuters) - Belgian drugmaker UCB expects sales of is main drug Keppra, an epilepsy treatment, to fall by a half in Europe in 2012 as it faces generic competition, its spokeswoman said.

“We now know that more than 100 companies have generic approval across Europe, and so we have to expect that this will cause a decline of the Keppra business in Europe,” a UCB spokeswoman told Reuters by telephone.

“We do expect that in the first 12 months, which means 2012, the European Keppra business will decrease by 50 percent,” she said. (Reporting by Ben Deighton; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)