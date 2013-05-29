UCB agrees sale of U.S. production plant

BRUSSELS, May 29 (Reuters) - Belgian pharmaceutical company UCB has agreed to sell its production plant in Rochester, New York, to UNITHER Pharmaceuticals in a drive to streamline its U.S. operations and rely more on manufacturing partners.

The deal with France-based UNITHER, a specialist in sterile unit-dose technology, includes a six-year supply agreement and the transfer of UCB’s 250 employees and 50 temporary staff there.

UCB did not disclose financial details, saying only that the deal would not have an impact on its 2013 outlook. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)