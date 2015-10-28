FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
October 28, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

UCB raises 2015 forecast on strong core drug sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Belgian pharmaceutical company UCB raised its full-year outlook on Wednesday with strong growth of its three new drugs and still increased sales of its former epilepsy blockbuster Keppra.

UCB said in a statement that it now expected revenue of about 3.75 billion euros ($4.14 billion), core profit (REBITDA) of some 800 million euros and core earnings per share in the range of 2.00 to 2.10 euros.

Previously the company had forecast revenue of 3.65-3.75 billion euros, REBITDA at the higher end of a 710-740 million euros range and core earnings per share 1.90-2.05 euros.

Last year, the company reported revenue of 3.3 billion euros and recurring EBITDA of 609 million euros.

In the first nine months, combined sales of Cimzia to treat rheumatoid arthritis and bowel disorder Crohn‘s, Vimpat for epilepsy and Neupro, a patch for Parkinson’s disease, rose 41 percent, or 24 percent on a constant exchange rate basis, to 1.47 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9064 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
