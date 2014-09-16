FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UCB and Amgen announce results from several exploratory analyses of Phase 2 study of romosozumab
September 16, 2014 / 5:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-UCB and Amgen announce results from several exploratory analyses of Phase 2 study of romosozumab

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - UCB SA :

* UCB and Amgen announce results from several exploratory analyses of Phase 2 study of romosozumab

* Says romosozumab evaluated in postmenopausal women with low bone mineral density (BMD)

* Says results from one analysis showed that treatment with romosozumab led to significant increases in lumbar spine and total hip BMD

* Says results of romosozumab Phase 3 program expected in 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1nZeDxc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

