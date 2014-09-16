BRIEF-UCB and Amgen announce results from several exploratory analyses of Phase 2 study of romosozumab

Sept 16 (Reuters) - UCB SA :

* UCB and Amgen announce results from several exploratory analyses of Phase 2 study of romosozumab

* Says romosozumab evaluated in postmenopausal women with low bone mineral density (BMD)

* Says results from one analysis showed that treatment with romosozumab led to significant increases in lumbar spine and total hip BMD

* Says results of romosozumab Phase 3 program expected in 2016