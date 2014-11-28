BRIEF-UCB announces partnership with Daiichi Sankyo in Japan

Nov 28 (Reuters) - UCB SA :

* Announces partnership with Daiichi Sankyo for co-commercialization of Lacosamide in Japan

* Says it will manufacture and supply product for commercialization, Daiichi Sankyo will manage distribution and book sales

* UCB will receive from Daiichi Sankyo up to a total of about 180 million euros of upfront and milestones payments during coming years

* Payment is based on agreement and subject to achievement of certain milestones in future

* Agreement does not change UCB’s financial outlook for 2014

* Impact from this agreement on Daiichi Sankyo's business results of current fiscal year will be announced at a later date Source text: bit.ly/1FzoAtz Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)