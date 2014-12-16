BRIEF-UCB, Advent International and Avista Capital Partners terminate acquisition of Kremers Urban

Dec 16 (Reuters) - UCB SA :

* UCB, Advent International and Avista Capital Partners mutually agree to terminate acquisition agreement for Kremers Urban

* Mutual agreement driven by conflicting timing for acquisition (including financing) and regulatory process

* UCB’s intention to divest Kremers Urban, its United States specialty generics business, remains unchanged

* UCB's 2014 financial outlook unchanged