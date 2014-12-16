FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UCB, Advent International and Avista Capital Partners terminate acquisition of Kremers Urban
December 16, 2014 / 6:20 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-UCB, Advent International and Avista Capital Partners terminate acquisition of Kremers Urban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - UCB SA :

* UCB, Advent International and Avista Capital Partners mutually agree to terminate acquisition agreement for Kremers Urban

* Mutual agreement driven by conflicting timing for acquisition (including financing) and regulatory process

* UCB’s intention to divest Kremers Urban, its United States specialty generics business, remains unchanged

* UCB's 2014 financial outlook unchanged Source text: bit.ly/1yZwUUN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

