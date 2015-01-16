BRIEF-UCB, Neuropore to develop Parkison's treatment

Jan 16 (Reuters) - UCB Sa :

* Neuropore Therapies Inc and UCB enter into world-wide collaboration and agreement

* Collaborate in development of a small molecule disease modifying treatment option for Parkinson’s disease

* UCB will receive world-wide exclusive license to develop and commercialize NPT200-11 in all indications

* Clinical phase 1 study scheduled to start in 2015

* Neuropore will receive an initial upfront payment of $20 mln

* Neuropore is entitled to potential development, regulatory and sales-based milestones payments, of up to a potential total of $460 mln