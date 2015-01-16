FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-UCB, Neuropore to develop Parkison's treatment
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 16, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-UCB, Neuropore to develop Parkison's treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - UCB Sa :

* Neuropore Therapies Inc and UCB enter into world-wide collaboration and agreement

* Collaborate in development of a small molecule disease modifying treatment option for Parkinson’s disease

* UCB will receive world-wide exclusive license to develop and commercialize NPT200-11 in all indications

* Clinical phase 1 study scheduled to start in 2015

* Neuropore will receive an initial upfront payment of $20 mln

* Neuropore is entitled to potential development, regulatory and sales-based milestones payments, of up to a potential total of $460 mln Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.