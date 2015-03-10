FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dr.Reddy's in talks to buy UCB India business for $135 mln - source
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 10, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

Dr.Reddy's in talks to buy UCB India business for $135 mln - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 10 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd is in talks to acquire the Indian operations of Belgian pharmaceutical company UCB SA for about $135 million, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

The acquisition would be funded by Dr.Reddy’s existing cash balance, the person said. He declined to be identified because he was not authorised to talk to media.

UCB was not immediately available for comment. A Dr.Reddy’s spokesman declined to comment.

Dr.Reddy’s had cash and market investments worth $456 million, according to a company presentation in February.

UCB’s Indian unit employs more than 450 employees and its product portfolio in India includes drugs used for the treatment of allergies, epilepsy and respiratory disorders, according to its website.

The talks come as large Indian drugmakers such as Dr.Reddy’s and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd seek to bolster their presence in the domestic market, as some key export markets such as Russia suffer an economic slowdown.

$1 = 62.6200 Indian rupees Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Additional reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in MUMBAI and Robert-Jan Bartunek in BRUSSELS; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.