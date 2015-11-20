FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UCB wins European green light for new epilepsy drug
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 20, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

UCB wins European green light for new epilepsy drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Belgian drugmaker UCB got a boost to its drug pipeline on Friday when European regulators recommended approval of its experimental epilepsy medicine brivaracetam.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its experts backed the drug as a treatment for patients aged 16 years and older with uncontrolled partial-onset seizures.

UCB has been active in epilepsy drug research and development for more than 20 years and treating the disease forms an important plank of its business. Brivaracetam offers a new treatment option for adult epilepsy patients.

The company said it planned to market the drug under the brand name Briviact.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is also assessing the drug for approval.

Recommendations for marketing approval by the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.