FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UCB faces U.S. patent challenge for epilepsy drug
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2016 / 8:55 AM / a year ago

UCB faces U.S. patent challenge for epilepsy drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) has begun a trial into whether Belgian pharmaceutical company UCB’s patent for an epilepsy drug is valid, said a generic drug company that is challenging UCB’s claim.

U.S. pharma group Argentum Pharmaceuticals said in a statement that it had been granted petition by the U.S. PTO for a review against all claims of the sole remaining patent of UCB’s Vimpat drug.

The PTO had also established a “reasonable likelihood that it would prevail” in showing that certain claims made by UCB in the patent are “unpatentable”, Argentum said.

UCB said it was aware of the development and that this had not changed its view that its patent for Vimpat, which had sales last year of 679 million euros ($758.7 million), was valid and would be upheld. ($1 = 0.8950 euros) (Reporting by Wout Vergauwen; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.