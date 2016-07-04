REFILE-UCB receives approval for epilepsy drug Vimpat in Japan

(Refiles to delete stray characters in headline)

July 4 (Reuters) - Belgian pharmaceutical company UCB said on Monday it received regulatory approval for its epilepsy drug Vimpat in Japan.

Vimpat was approved as an adjunctive therapy for adult patients with epilepsy who do not show sufficient response to other treatments.

UCB will manufacture and supply the product while its Japanese partner Daiichi Sankyo will manage distribution and sales. (Reporting by Wout Vergauwen; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)