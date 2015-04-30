FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgium's UCB posts double-digit sales increase in first quarter
April 30, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

Belgium's UCB posts double-digit sales increase in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 30 (Reuters) - Belgian pharmaceutical group UCB reported double-digit growth in sales for the first quarter on Thursday, benefiting from a strong increase in its new products and even an uptick in orders for its off-patent drug Keppra.

UCB, which makes treatments for Parkinson’s disease and epilepsy, said sales in the first quarter grew 11 percent at constant currencies to 895 million euros ($993.7 million).

This was mainly driven by a 24 percent increase for its drug Cimzia, which treats inflammatory diseases, and a 20 percent jump in sales for epilepsy drug Vimpat.

Its former blockbuster drug Keppra, an epilepsy treatment which now faces generic competition and has seen a fall in sales in recent years, also saw a 4 percent rise in revenues.

UCB added, however, that Keppra’s growth was mainly caused by stocking and was unlikely to reoccur in the coming quarters.

$1 = 0.9007 euros Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
