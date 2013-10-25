UCB confirms 2013 guidance after new drugs surge

BRUSSELS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Belgian pharmaceutical company UCB confirmed its full-year guidance on Friday after growth of its three new medicines almost made up for declining sales of its former blockbuster epilepsy treatment in the first nine months.

UCB said that sales in the Jan-Sept period fell by 3 percent to 2.50 billion euros ($3.45 billion), although this was a 1 percent increase based on constant exchange rates.

UCB repeated its expectations for 2013 revenues of about 3.4 billion euros and a recurring core profit between 680 to 710 million euros. Last year, revenue was 3.46 billion euros and core profit 655 million euros. ($1 = 0.7245 euros) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)