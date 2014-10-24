BRIEF-UCB expects core earnings per share in the range of 1.90-2.05 euro

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Ucb Sa :

* First nine month revenue up 6 pct to 2.6 billion euro (up 8 pct at constant exchange rates)

* Revenue should grow to approximately 3.5-3.6 billion euro; recurring EBITDA should increase to approximately 740-770 million euro

* Core earnings per share are expected in the range of 1.90 - 2.05 euro based on an average of 192 million shares outstanding

* First nine month 'CVN' combined net sales at 1.04 billion euro versus 847 million euro year earlier