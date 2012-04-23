FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan UCC: agrees to buy United Coffee for $613 mln
April 23, 2012

Japan UCC: agrees to buy United Coffee for $613 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) - Japanese coffee company UCC Holdings said on Monday it had agreed to buy Geneva-based United Coffee for about 50 billion yen ($613 million).

Privately-held UCC, which makes canned coffee and runs cafes, is buying all shares in United Coffee from British private equity fund Capvest and United Coffee’s management, the Japanese firm said in a statement.

United Coffee, which has brands including Gala in the Netherlands, Lyons in Britain and Templo in Spain, had revenue of 422 million euro ($557 million) in 2011, the statement said. UCC had revenue of 341.3 billion yen for the year ending in March 2011. ($1 = 81.6050 Japanese yen) ($1 = 0.7571 euros) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Joseph Radford)

