FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's Uchumi Supermarkets' full-yr pretax profit drops 22 pct
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 17, 2012 / 5:16 AM / 5 years ago

Kenya's Uchumi Supermarkets' full-yr pretax profit drops 22 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Uchumi Supermarkets’ pretax profit dropped 21.7 percent to 403 million shillings ($4.74 million) for its year ended in June as costs rose due to the opening of new stores, the company said on Wednesday.

Uchumi’s shares have led gains at the Nairobi bourse this year, jumping more than 150 percent, as investors bet the retailer would benefit from Africa’s growing consumers.

Although the firm’s sales jumped 28 percent to almost 14 billion shillings, its operating costs to net revenue ratio went up to 19.6 percent, Uchumi said in a statement.

“This ratio is expected to reduce back to around the 16 percent level in the next financial year as the new branches mature,” it said.

The company opened three new stores in Uganda, one in Tanzania and two in Kenya during the period. Earnings per share slid to 1.03 shillings from 1.47 shillings, Uchumi said. ($1 = 85.0500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.