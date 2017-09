NAIROBI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Pretax profit at Kenya’s Uchumi Supermarkets rose 20 percent to 485.9 million shillings ($5.55 million) in the year ended June, the company reported on Tuesday.

It posted earnings per share of 1.35 shillings against 1.03 shillings last year. ($1 = 87.5500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by David Cowell)