Kenya's Uchumi prices its rights issue at 9 shillings per share

NAIROBI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Uchumi Supermarkets set the price of its three for eight rights issue at 9 shillings ($0.1008) per share, it said on Tuesday.

The retailer plans to raise 896 million shillings through the issue to fund expansion. The price of the rights offer represents an 11.33 percent discount to the shares’ closing price of 10.15 shillings on Monday.

Kenya’s government, which is a part-owner of the chain, has already committed to take up its entitlement, representing a 13.8 percent of the issue, Uchumi said in a statement.

The register for the offer will close on Oct. 22, Uchumi said. The 38-year-old chain, which has outlets in Uganda, is the oldest retailer in Kenya.