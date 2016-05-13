FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's UCO Bank posts $257 mln Q4 loss as bad loans surge
#Financials
May 13, 2016 / 8:21 AM / a year ago

India's UCO Bank posts $257 mln Q4 loss as bad loans surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 13 (Reuters) - India’s UCO Bank reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 17.15 billion rupees ($257 million) as its provisions for bad loans surged.

Shares of the state-run lender fell more than 6 percent after the results.

The Kolkata-based bank had reported a net profit of 2.09 billion rupees in the year-ago quarter.

Its gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans increased to 15.43 percent in March from 10.98 percent as of December.

Five other state-run banks, including second-biggest Bank of Baroda, are due to report fourth-quarter results on Friday.

$1 = 66.7500 Indian rupees Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
