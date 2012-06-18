UC Rusal to issue up to $927 mln in bonds

HONG KONG, June 18 (Reuters) - United Company Rusal Plc , the world’s largest aluminium maker, said on Monday it planned to issue up to 30 billion roubles ($927 million) in corporate bonds to fund capital expenditure.

The bonds will have maturities of up to 10 years.

The company said it may adjust its development plans in response to changing market conditions and thus could reallocate the use of proceeds from the issuance of the bonds.

