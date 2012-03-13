UC RUSAL chairman resigns in public spat-report

March 12 (Reuters) - The chairman of the board of Russian aluminum maker UC RUSAL has resigned after a disagreement with management, according to a Dow Jones report on Monday.

Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg had resigned because he felt the company faced “a deep crisis” and is overburdened in debt, lawsuits and social conflicts, according to an e-mailed statement by the executive, the report said.

In response, the company said Vekselberg had resigned after he “failed to perform his functions as a public company chairman.” The statement added that Vekselberg had not showed up for board meetings in more than a year and missed the annual shareholders’ meeting in Hong Kong last summer.

RUSAL said it would appoint an independent director as chairman to “raise the efficiency of the board.” It did not provide a specific time frame on a new appointment. (Reporting By Liana B. Baker and Matt Daily; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)