FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Google X cofounder's Udacity valued at $1 bln in latest funding
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 11, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Google X cofounder's Udacity valued at $1 bln in latest funding

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Udacity raises $105 mln in funding round

* Funding round led by Bertelsmann

* Bertelsmann now biggest strategic investor in Udacity (Adds additional information on Bertelsmann investment)

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Udacity, run by Google X research lab co-founder Sebastian Thrun, raised $105 million in “Series D” funding that valued the online education provider at $1 billion.

The funding round was led by German media group Bertelsmann, with Scottish investment firm Baillie Gifford, Emerson Collective - a charitable organization run by Steve Jobs’ widow Laurene Powell Jobs - and Google Ventures joining as new investors.

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters that Bertelsmann is now the largest strategic investor in Udacity, with a double-digit percentage stake.

Kay Krafft, chief executive of Bertelsmann Education Group, will join Udacity’s board, the four-year-old start-up said in a statement.

Udacity, which provides specialized software training and vocational courses through its Nanodegree programmes, had over 11,000 students across 168 countries last year, the company said.

Bertelsmann said it would support Udacity’s efforts to expand internationally, adding the investment fit its focus on online education in the fields of health and technology. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Joern Poltz; Editing by Anil D‘Silva and Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.