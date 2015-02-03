FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UDG Healthcare sees 5-8 pct rise in full-year EPS
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
February 3, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-UDG Healthcare sees 5-8 pct rise in full-year EPS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 1 to say UDG is based in Ireland, not UK)

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Ireland’s UDG Healthcare Plc said it had made a strong start to the year and expected adjusted full-year earnings per share to be 5-8 percent ahead of last year on a constant currency basis.

The healthcare services provider added that if current exchange rates were sustained for the year, reported EPS would be higher than this range.

UDG, which reports results in euros, stands to benefit from the recent strengthening of the dollar and sterling against the euro.

The company reported adjusted earnings of 28.77 euro cents per share in the year ended Sept. 30, 2014. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.