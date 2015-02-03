CORRECTED-UDG Healthcare sees 5-8 pct rise in full-year EPS

(Corrects paragraph 1 to say UDG is based in Ireland, not UK)

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Ireland’s UDG Healthcare Plc said it had made a strong start to the year and expected adjusted full-year earnings per share to be 5-8 percent ahead of last year on a constant currency basis.

The healthcare services provider added that if current exchange rates were sustained for the year, reported EPS would be higher than this range.

UDG, which reports results in euros, stands to benefit from the recent strengthening of the dollar and sterling against the euro.

The company reported adjusted earnings of 28.77 euro cents per share in the year ended Sept. 30, 2014. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)